Quick notes: Lutyens properties | BYD in India...

- Inspired by Waqf board, KKKaangress to reclaim 'its' properties: “There are a large number of properties, including in Delhi, that belong to the pre-1969 Indian National Congress that were subject to legislation. There is now a Supreme Court judgment, which says that all the pre-1969 properties in which the Congress had operated from belong to the INC”.
- Chinese EVs in India?: BYD keen on India manufacturing despite Visa issues.... Xi wants EV dominance, NaMo wants shanti, sadbhavana. Match made in heaven! /s
- India's battery hope: Hindustan Zinc to revolutionize batteries, challenge Lithium dominance. "We are working with IITs on how to innovate with zinc for EVs".
- 15-Minute Meal Revolution: Quick Commerce Killing Restaurants?
- Tibet Dam Project: China could use it as "Water Bomb".
- War prep: Chinese university applies for undersea cable cutter patent — device developed by coastal university located across the sea from Taiwan
-
Oh Dear, Did Someone Steal Something From OpenAI? OpenAI is investigating whether DeepSeek used its work to build its model—an ironic twist for a company that’s built plenty on, well, other people’s work
-
Extreme optimization: How DeepSeek trained its AI model on a lot less. . . . DeepSeek's AI breakthrough bypasses industry-standard CUDA for some functions.
- Here come the AI lawsuits: LinkedIn accused of using private messages to train AI
- Semiconductors: First 'Made-in-India' chip to now roll out in 2025.
- Did Pannu threaten Trump yet? US Homeland Security agents visit gurdwaras to check for illegals. The Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDF) expressed grave concern over the directive rescinding the guidelines that designated “sensitive areas”, such as houses of worship.
- Chinese illegal immigrants in US: “Sixty thousand Chinese males, mostly military age, do not leave China without the coordination and approval of the Chinese government. This is a coordinated national security vulnerability that the Chinese government is involved in.”
- Solar Sheep: China's Unexpected Solar Power Success Story！
-
Freebie Raj: "All over the world, subsidy and welfare is given to those who can't afford. Here, we have women from two rich cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, traveling free just because it is available".
I took an early morning bus to Mysuru, from Bengaluru. ₹210 fare. Comfortable KSRTC bus and a world class highway for fast travel.— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) January 8, 2025
But I got a few thoughts.
1) Nearly 30 of the 50 passengers were women. Just show Aadhar and travel free. Is this fair? Is it equality?
2) 20… pic.twitter.com/2TfkzF88IA
Friday, January 31, 2025
Quick notes: Lutyens properties | BYD in India...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment