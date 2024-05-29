What If Labour Returns to Power in UK? Blessing or Curse?

Rishi Sunak has called for elections in UK. If the Conservatives lose and Labour comes back to power, then I worry they'll become another Trudeau-style headache for India, and start supporting Khalistan. (We could always reciprocally needle them by talking about Scotland and Northern Ireland, where separatists are much more active than in Canada's dormant Quebec.)
The best thing we can hope for from Labour is that they might try to lead UK back toward re-joining the European Union. This could strengthen the EU and help turn them around from their collapsing state. A stronger EU could also better stand up to the US and its aggressive hegemonism. this restoration of balance would help multi-polarity and Indian interests.
