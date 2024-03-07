Quick notes: Semi-success | Cancer treatment...

-
Semi-success: India approves three chip plants with over $15 billion in investments to realize semiconductor ambitions. Tata Electronics will partner Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp and will focus on 28-nanometer technology.
Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd will set up the second plant in Morigaon, Assam with focus on packaging technologies.
CG Power, in partnership with Japan's Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics will set up the third factory in Sanand, Gujarat. All three factories will start construction within next 100 days.
India makes progress with US$21bn chip proposals: The Indian government, after years of watching from the sidelines of the chips race, now has to evaluate US$21 billion of semiconductor proposals and divvy up taxpayer support between foreign chipmakers, local champions or some combination of the two.
Both Tower and Tata’s facilities would produce so-called mature chips — using 40-nanometer or older technology — that are very widely used in consumer electronics, automobiles, defense systems and aircrafts, the people said.
The Tata Group is also planning to build a 250-billion-rupee (US$3 billion) chip-packaging plant in eastern India that would assemble and export chips.
- Masterclass: Ashwini Vaishnav's masterclass on India's semiconductor ecosystem
- Taiwan's PSMC says chip engineer shortage top challenge in Japan: Taiwan's PSMC and SBI are jointly investing $5.3B to build a new semiconductor fab, but PSMC's Japan head says the biggest problem is a lack of engineers. Recruiting engineers from countries like India or the U.S. could be in the cards.
- Toy design? India’s homebrew RISC-V CPU goes on sale in new development board. The CPU is 32-bit and operates at up to 100 MHz, using only 256 KB of SRAM. This doesn't come close to competing with modern Raspberry Pi solutions
- The Magic of R+Cu: Tata Institute Claims Success In Cancer Treatment - With "Rs 100 Tablet". The 'R+Cu' when taken orally, generate Oxygen radicals in the stomach which are quickly absorbed to enter blood circulation. The oxygen radicals destroy cfChPs released in circulation and prevent 'Metastases' - The movement of cancer cells from one part of the body to another. The researchers claimed that R+Cu prevents Chemotherapy toxicity.
- Indigenous CAR-T Therapy Cures Patient Of Cancer: In simple language, the therapy includes genetically reprogramming a patient's immune system to fight cancer.
- Magnificent 7 profits now exceed almost every country in the world: The meteoric rise in the profits and market capitalizations of the Magnificent 7 U.S. tech behemoths — Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla — outstrip those of all listed companies in almost every G20 country. Only China and Japan have greater profits when their listed companies are combined.
- America sees surge of Chinese illegal migrants: Chinese migrants often take special “VIP” routes across the jungle that are led by guides working for the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s largest drug cartel, and are quicker and less strenuous for higher prices than the most basic routes.
- #southtaxmovement: Why south Indian states have started a tax movement
