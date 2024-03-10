Canada Ramping Up Information War Against India

Watch the latest new "exposé" "documentary" against India from Canada's state broadcaster, the CBC. They interview various Khalistanis, including Pannu and Nijjar's family, while portraying the Khalistan movement in a sympathetic light, and India as an oppressor. With such slanted propaganda, Canada seems to be positioning itself as a base of operations for the Khalistan movement, hoping to incite emotions among Khalistanis to a fever pitch, with the goal of putting India and Indians under attack.
