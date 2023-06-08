Quick notes: Semi setback | EV juggernaut...

-
Semi setback: Vedanta-Foxconn setback shows cracks in Modi's $24 bn manufacturing push... A $3 billion proposal that had Israeli foundry Tower Semiconductor Ltd. as a tech partner has also stalled, while a third plan is stuck because Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte wants to re-apply
Stalled: Tower ISMC's India chip plan stalls after Tower-Intel deal in setback to Modi. . . "No country ever succeeded in launching a viable semiconductor industry without doing some research on its own". . . . . . not history research and debates.
U.S. Semiconductor Fab Boom Kicks Off: Thanks to the CHIPS Act and electric vehicles.
China’s EV Juggernaut Is a Warning for the West: China rocked the auto world twice this year. First, its electric vehicles stunned Western rivals at the Shanghai auto show with their quality, features and price. Then came reports that in the first quarter of 2023 it dethroned Japan as the world’s largest auto exporter.
Ford CEO On EVs: "We see the Chinese as the main competitor, not GM or Toyota"
Giga-factory in Gujarat: Tata Motors looking to increase localization of EVs to 85%
- Vital lessons for India: The real reason Egypt is moving its capital - Thwart anarchists. Watch from 7:30. . . . . . . . Remember Shaheen Bagh?
- Blow to East India Company: BBC ‘accepts’ it paid lower taxes in India
- No to Huawei and ZTE: India has no plans of providing trusted source certificates to Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers
- Distrust: Backlash against weaponized dollar is growing across the world.
- "Vulgarity and violence": Utah primary schools ban Bible for 'vulgarity and violence'
- Jaali buildings are gaining popularity globally: Jaali’s cooling feature relies on the Venturi effect in a similar way to an air conditioning unit. "When air passes through holes, it picks up velocity and penetrates afar. Due to the small apertures, air gets compressed and when released it gets cooler".
