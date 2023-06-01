Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, June 01, 2023
let's give due credit, not only due blame, to the finance mandarins
let's not blame the finance babus too much; they have done a stellar job to get to an 7.2% GDP growth in FY2022-23. then they go screw up on #TCS and #2000rupee withdrawal and #angeltax. sigh!
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-103-no-the-finance-mandarins-dont#details
By
nizhal yoddha
-
June 01, 2023
