the appeal of chinese platforms

remarkable story on how china has created a total platform (on top of android and ios). this is what facebook was hoping to do with its acquisitions of whatsapp and instagram, but by coming from the payments angle, wechat has managed to do it. now watch paytm try to do the same in india. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/11/13/magazine/internet-china-wechat.html
india has a payment platform, UPI with BHIM. it's very good, but the one-stop shop idea gets customer lock-in
