Solar thermal breakthrough: Heliogen makes high-temperature industrial heat from sunlight, replacing fossil fuels in steel and other big-polluting industries.
“The potential to humankind is enormous. The potential to business is unfathomable.”
Heliogen employs computing power to keep the mirrors precisely aligned, thus generating even more heat. Using this approach, Heliogen says it's been able to achieve temperatures of more than 1,000 Celsius. And that was on its first try. The company believes it can produce temperatures above 1,500 Celsius--enough to split water molecules and produce hydrogen fuel.
But wait, there is more! After pastor honourarium, Jagan govt hikes financial aid for Jerusalem pilgrims by whopping 50%
Rules don't apply to MNCs:
The Centre has prohibited the use of sachets for storing, packaging or
selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala under the plastic-ban-law but the
packaging of chips, salted items and noodles by MNCs face no such ban.
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Chinese companies are importing materials and equipment from China rather than giving that business to Pakistani companies. They are bringing in Chinese workers amid rising unemployment in Pakistan. Chinese workers who earn money in Pakistan, take the wages back to China, leaving very little in the local economy.
Solar parks promote biodiversity: In addition to helping reverse soil erosion, ground-mounted PV systems
can also attract myriad insect and plants species, thus reintroducing
natural genetic exchange, much of which has been wiped out with
intensive agriculture practices.
