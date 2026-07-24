Quick notes: Myanmar corridor | Stealth fighter...

- After Pak, It's Bangladesh, Myanmar: China plans new corridor that runs roughly 1,700 km from Kunming to Myanmar's coast. This is China building Indian Ocean access on India's eastern flank, mirroring what CPEC and Gwadar do on the western flank via Pakistan. Beijing intends to extend the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor to Bangladesh as part of its larger Maritime Belt and Road Initiative to boost its Indian Ocean presence.
- China's Teesta Move: Why India should be very, very alarmed about China's Teesta move in Bangladesh. The firm involved in the project is PowerChina is also part of the strategic works with the People's Liberation Army. Pakistan, in the meanwhile, reportedly proposed a 'Joint Military Command' that comes alongside offers of 16-48 JF-17 Block III fighters - together with a simulator already delivered two months ago. That's the first piece of Pakistani military equipment to enter the country since 1971
- Hundreds vs Zero: If war were to break out between India and China tomorrow, one side could send hundreds of stealth fighter jets into battle, while the other may not be able to send even one. China may already have around 500 operational J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighters, its most advanced jet. Delhi's operational stealth fighter inventory today stands at exactly zero.
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Kaveri To J-20: How China Overtook India In A 40-Year-Old Race To Build Fighter Jets. China's early efforts were disastrous. Many countries would have cancelled the programme. But China doubled down.
Between 2010 and 2020, Beijing invested approximately USD 42 billion under its "Two Engines" initiative, pouring unprecedented resources into superalloy metallurgy, manufacturing technologies, testing infrastructure, and specialised research institutes. Failures were treated not as embarrassments but as engineering data.
- The tables are turning: As Chinese Tech Pulls Ahead, U.S. Fears It Will Become Dependent. China could surpass the US in biopharmaceutical innovation within this decade. “For decades now, we’ve been used to a world where the technology and innovation comes out of the West”
- China takes supercomputer crown from US for first time since 2017: LineShine' beat the USA's El Capitan system and exceeded 2 exaflops for the first time.
- E20 Petrol Debate: 'No Politician Has The Guts'
- Security nightmare: Anthropic’s powerful Mythos AI reportedly breached ‘almost all’ NSA classified systems within a few hours during red-team test — report sheds more light on the U.S. government's sudden ban on the flagship models
- China Has Matched Anthropic in Cybersecurity, Resetting AI Race: Chinese cybersecurity company 360 Security Technology released a new bug-finding tool called Tulongfeng. The company said it was comparable to Mythos in finding bugs. Those capabilities have alarmed many national-security officials and CEOs.
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Top American AI execs sound alarm on Chinese models: Silicon Valley and Washington are debating a multibillion-dollar question: Should American companies be able to use Chinese artificial-intelligence models?
Nvidia CEO: Jensen Huang argues American companies should be allowed to use Chinese AI models
China narrows AI gap, challenges US influence . . .
- Open-weight GLM-5.2 AI model powered by Huawei silicon: Chinese Z.ai's latest model tops AI ranking charts amid Anthropic Fable 5 ban.
- CATL unveils Tener Sodium-Ion storage system: 15,000-cycle lifespan and 30-year durability. . . Battery breakthrough that smashes coal.
- Chinese juggernaut: Inside China’s race to overtake European supercars. Nissan CEO: China is setting the auto industry's 'future standards'
- India's Ghost Projects: Empty Stations, Airports & Schools
- Strategic autonomy requires defence tech to leave foreign crutch: India remains heavily dependent on foreign suppliers for some of the most critical technologies. Part of the problem lies in a persistent misunderstanding of technology transfer.
- Every attempt was made to hide the loot: Ayodhya shows why keeping temples outside state control is not enough.
- Drama over substance: Making an ass of Indian tech.
- Putin in trouble? Over 40% of refining capacity hit: Expert warns Russia could ‘disintegrate’ over fuel shortage. . . China's Great Betrayal? Has Russia's biggest energy gamble just collapsed?
- Low cost killing machines: “The average life expectancy of a Russian recruit right now arriving on the battlefield in Ukraine is estimated to be between 20 and 30 minutes”
- Raag Gaud Malhar: Sri. Aniruddh Aithal - gift to humanity
July 20, 2026
How did Chinese automakers expand their market share in Europe despite tariffs?https://t.co/HjpJ0D5835— Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) July 5, 2026
Ayodhya Shows Why Keeping Temples Outside State Control Is Not Enough https://t.co/4zjsyPhpYT— Prasanna Viswanathan (@prasannavishy) June 23, 2026
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated in a Bloomberg interview that the India AI Summit was "extremely disorganised".— Amitabh Dubey (@dubeyamitabh) June 18, 2026
About the chaos on stage: "There was Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands..." (collapses with laughter). pic.twitter.com/24lnmtCw17
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