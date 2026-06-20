Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, June 20, 2026
trump to india: drop dead?
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-193-trump-to-india-drop-dead?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
trump kowtows to xi, and throws india under the bus
By
nizhal yoddha
-
June 20, 2026
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