Wednesday, June 17, 2026

how has india's foreign policy helped the nation under PM modi?

https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/how-has-indias-foreign-policy-in?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Malayalam DD podcast on how foreign policy initiatives have helped India in the time of the Modi government.

There are AI-generated English audio, summary, and a slide deck which may be more accessible. the audio podcast is actually very good.
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