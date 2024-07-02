Quick notes: Muslim "botherhood" | Millionaire exodus...

-
Pakistan to start second phase of Afghan deportations: Beginning Sunday, authorities are likely to expel more than 800,000 Afghans from the country, after about 541,000 were forced to leave in the first phase in November last year
The reality of "Muslim Brotherhood": Syrians in Turkey face deportation into an unknown future. "You could tell that Turkey wanted to get rid of us Syrians". "Turkey has always used Syrian refugees as a political pawn, whether through its EU-Turkey deal and the billions of euros associated with it, or to exert influence on the reorganization of Syria if the regime were to fall".
- Why RICH people will leave India: a. Quality of living b. Crony capitalism c. Stockholm syndrome-- people adjust to everything -- gas chamber pollution, pot holes, traffic snarls..
- Union Budget is not corporate India’s wishlist: Tax breaks can’t solely drive profit
- Anna University to rope in int’l faculty: “Our faculty members are working with many international faculties in various universities as part of their research collaborations. We will try to bring in some of these international faculty members for a period of one to two years”.
- The dark side of light: Light exposure at night may raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. Reducing light exposure in the evening and maintaining a dark environment could be a cheap and easy way to prevent or delay the development of diabetes, even for those who are high risk.
- Night owl behavior could hurt mental health, sleep study finds. Morning larks who rose with the sun tended to have the best mental health of all, to no one's surprise.
- China's Peru megaport rattles USA: China's Megaport In South America Could Spark Resource War With US
- Chinese C919 jet hopes to challenge Boeing, Airbus: China is marketing its commercial jet to the international market.
- Meera Bhajan - Aryya Banik
- A single modern AI GPU consumes up to 3.7 MWh of power per year: GPUs sold last year alone consumed more power than 1.3 million homes
- 'BJP Did Hit Wicket With 400 Paar': India Shining 2.0.
