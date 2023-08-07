- China's loss in India could be Elon Musk's gain: Chinese automakers face heat. Tesla has had a red-carpet welcome from India for its proposal to invest in the country, while its largest rival in electric vehicles, China's BYD, has been stopped cold by increased scrutiny from New Delhi.
- Explained: How India has clamped down on Chinese products, investment
- India Restricts PC, Laptop, and Server Imports: The aim is to curtail Chinese imports of popular tech products. IT security concerns might have also influenced this. . . . Delays restrictions.
- Drone ships: A new form of drone tech has been gaining momentum in the Black Sea.
-
Child deaths due to Indian cough syrup: Riemann Labs, which operates out of Indore, has been banned from manufacturing medicines following an inspection by drug regulators. A batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon under the brand name Naturcold contained extremely high levels of a toxic ingredient.
Earlier, the licenses of three cough syrup manufacturers – Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Marion Biotech and QP Pharmachem – were suspended and their exports were stopped after two of the firms were linked to the deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year.
- Horse gram: Best drink to burn cholesterol naturally and effectively
- Woke priorities: New York Times dedicates massive amount of time to reviewing vibrators. Refers to women as “people with vulvas.”
- White man is a burden: The UK will drill for more North Sea oil and gas.
- Chinese Firm's lithography breakthrough: Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE) is on track to reveal its first scanner capable of producing chips on a 28nm process technology by the end of 2023
- Raag Jhinjhoti - Jhala: Michael Griska - Surbahar
Monday, August 07, 2023
Quick notes: China's loss | Drone ships...
