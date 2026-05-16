Quick notes: Royal Enfield | Unlivable cities...

- Put the screens away: The U.S. spent $30 Billion to replace textbooks with screens. The Result: A first generation mentally weaker than its parents.. For the first time in modern history, a generation scores lower than the one that raised it. The reason sits on every school desk in America. Nearly two-thirds of laptop time goes off task
- Made-in-Chennai: Royal Enfield beats Ferrari, Audi to become world's third strongest automotive brand. . . . Brings serious vintage style with a modern 650 twin engine
- Mahindra tractors - Built to last: Why American farmers are sleeping on the $15K Tractor that RULES the world
- Biogas could be LPG hedge in India's dairy belt: If all the 40 million cattle-rearing households were to shift to biogas, the displacement potential is up to ~4 million tonnes of LPG every year. Even if 10 million of them make this transition, it could save up to Rs 2,000 crore annually
- Burden of BikAss: India’s legendary hill towns are sinking. Over development threatens many Himalayan states
- India has 100/100 hottest cities in the world: Cutting trees, filling lakes, and building heat traps in the name of BikAss. "The central government is selling geological vital forest land to corporations. Then they are planting irrelevant trees in irrelevant areas to keep the statistics levelled. Not only that but the factories here run completely without regulations" "Too bad the mangroves on the west coast, trees on the Aravali hills on the western front of India, the sparse protections it has from the warm winds from the direction of Africa, are going away in the name of "progress" and "infrastructure". Capitalism will absolutely be the death of the human race".
- This $50 Wall Cools Any Home By 25°F: Cheap cooling for dry places
- R&D spend of PSUs is more than private player: The tragedy that is Indian private sector.
- Who runs India?: China is run by engineers.. US run by lawyers.. Who runs India?
- Service companies are not tech companies: Tragedy of Indian homegrown companies
- There Is a Fire Sale on M.B.A.s: Behind all of the price breaks is softening demand for the traditional two-year M.B.A
- Iran has better universities than India?
- Singapore vs India: World's densest semiconductor fab cluster.
- Raag Mishra Khamaj: Venkatesh Kumar
- What could possibly go wrong: The Pentagon announces AI deals with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and more — LLMs to be deployed on classified Department of War networks ‘for lawful operational use’
R&D spend of HAL is 2000 Cr. More than many private sector companies https://t.co/Krxsgzym8E pic.twitter.com/o1XNT891XQ— ᛊ Mr. Chan ᛊ (@RohitChan666) January 18, 2026
Highly recommended book. Along similar lines is my analysis:— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) May 9, 2026
China is run by engineers
US run by lawyers
Europe by ideologue
Pak run by terrorists
Who runs India?
https://t.co/svYBJvtlb7
Sharif is the #1 university in Iran. Over the last 25 years, it has been in the top 3 destinations of top Olympiad medalists. https://t.co/LAA9f2iTQh pic.twitter.com/lGyGUDLtJY— Adib (@adibvafa) April 29, 2026
In semiconductors the little island of Singapore has an incredible story to tell:— Amar Govindarajan (@amargov) April 25, 2026
- 20+ fabs (India has struggled here..)
- consistent state policy + support since 1960s
- 7% of GDP. pic.twitter.com/dsG8d5j3J6
No comments:
Post a Comment