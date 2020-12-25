IDRF, for US residents: Only 1 week left to make a tax-deductible donation in 2020
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: India Development and Relief Fund, Inc. <India_Development_and_Relief_Fun@mail.vresp.com>
Date: Fri, Dec 25, 2020 at 2:13 AM
Subject: Only 1 week left to make a tax-deductible donation in 2020
To:
From: India Development and Relief Fund, Inc. <India_Development_and_Relief_Fun@mail.vresp.com>
Date: Fri, Dec 25, 2020 at 2:13 AM
Subject: Only 1 week left to make a tax-deductible donation in 2020
To:
|
December 24, 2020
|
India Development and Relief Fund
|
|HURRY! ONLY 1 WEEK LEFT to receive tax-deductions!
DONATE TODAY!!!
|
| Click to view this email in a browser
If you no longer wish to receive these emails, please reply to this message with "Unsubscribe" in the subject line or simply click on the following link: Unsubscribe
|Click here to forward this email to a friend
| India Development and Relief Fund, Inc.
5821 Mossrock Drive
North Bethesda, Maryland 20852-3238
USA
Read the VerticalResponse marketing policy.
Comments