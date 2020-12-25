IDRF, for US residents: Only 1 week left to make a tax-deductible donation in 2020

nizhal yoddha


December 24, 2020
India Development and Relief Fund   
Since 1988

501 (c)(3)  Tax-exempt Public Charity
(Tax ID # 52-1555563)

HURRY! ONLY 1 WEEK LEFT to receive tax-deductions!
DONATE TODAY!!!
We need your help NOW!
Please DONATE to save those struggling during the pandemic
 
Dear Rajeev Srinivasan,
 
Season's Greetings to you and your loved ones! Although our holidays may be different due to the pandemic, our collective spirit of giving shall remain unchanged. There are millions of less-fortunate families that are struggling and in dire need of your help. 

With just 7 DAYS LEFT for 2020 to end, there is still time for you to help by donating and availing of tax-deductions. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support (CARES) Act allows you to deduct up to $300 in charitable support ($600 for joint filers), even if using the standard deduction. 
More details on IRS website. 
Donate to IDRF

If you have already made your year-end donation or considering making another donation to IDRF, I convey my deep gratitude to you for your kindness and generosity. 

Even during the pandemic, we have continued our sustainable development programs for the underprivileged in India, Nepal ,and Sri Lanka:
  • Grocery and hygiene kits to more than 6,500 daily-wage earning migrant families in 8 states of India during the complete lockdown 
  • Nutritious meals and supplements for severely malnourished children and anemic mothers
  • Mobile Medical Clinics for OPD health services and COVID-19 prevention programs in slums and remote hilly villages
  • Medical supplies and PPEs to medical personnel in India and Nepal 
  • Micro-credit to rural women for small eco-friendly business enterprises in India and Sri Lanka
  • De-silting village ponds to collect rainwater for household consumption and employment to local laborers who lost their livelihood 
  • Enabling the participation of women and backward community members in local governance to become the liaison between the government officials and the villagers in the fight against coronavirus, and so on....
 
Thank you once again for your generosity and support to IDRF and warm wishes for better days ahead in 2021.

Best Regards,
Dr. Vinod Prakash
President and CEO (pro bono)
 
Our overheads (administration and fundraising costs) are a bare minimum of 6%.
 94 cents out of every dollar you donate, leads to maximum impact for the beneficiaries!
 
At IDRF your address and email ID are not shared/sold to third parties.

India Development and Relief Fund, Inc.
5821 Mossrock Drive | North Bethesda, MD 20852, USA
Web: www.idrf.org |  Tel: 301-704-0032 | Email: admin@idrf.org
IDRF is a registered trademark of India Development and Relief Fund, Inc. USA
 
