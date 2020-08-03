Monday, August 03, 2020

Fwd: 🔴 PGurus is live now: With Sinu Joseph on Sabarimala: The fourth dimension

interesting discussion, although i am a little queasy that a christian woman is talking about this. she clearly is not a believing hindu, but has deep access to hindu temples and acharyas. 

by past form, say jeff kripal and susan caldwell, this means she'll turn around and 'digest' the information, do a U-turn, and kick the 'native informants' in the face. 

kerala christians are particularly devious, and have done almost all the evangelization in india's northeast, turning it within 50 years into a separatist bible-thumping hellhole. 

