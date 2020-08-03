Fwd: PanIIT USA Virtual Events August 2020

Dear ,
You are invited to the join the following upcoming PanIIT USA events for the month of August 2020....
August 8, 2020 PanIIT USA Online Bridge Tourney.
August 29, 2020 PanIIT USA Online Poker series.
September 10, 2020 The New Global FINTECH Norm: Post COVID -19
December 4, 2020 PanIIT USA Global Virtual Summit 2020.
SAVE THE DATE- Friday, December 4, 2020.
PanIIT USA Global Virtual Summit 2020
PanIIT USA is organizing its first and the biggest Global Virtual Summit.
We have been having conferences since 2003 and these conferences have been held every couple of years since. These are run by an all-volunteer IITian teams, celebrating successes in corporate leadership, as entrepreneurs and encouraging giving back. This Summit will give attendees a forum to listen to inspiring keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions and enable networking opportunities. This event is open to all. If you are not IIT Alumni, select 'Other' to register on the form.
UPCOMING EVENT -
September 10, 2020 The New Global FINTECH Norm: Post COVID -19
No comments:
Post a Comment