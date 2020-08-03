Stanford Center for South Asia [sic] events

|
The Center for South Asia at Stanford stands in solidarity with all Black students, staff, and faculty at Stanford and all Black communities beyond. We recognize the trauma to Black communities in the face of ongoing police brutality, institutionalized and systemic racism, and White Supremacy at all levels. We are committed to learning from our Black colleagues to build anti-racist praxis into our programming, our student support mechanisms, and all the work we do. We support people's right to protest, framed in the US Constitution. We support your right to demand justice.
In community and solidarity,
Center for South Asia
|Lalita du Perron is joined by Snehal Naik, Senior Director of the Office of Student Engagement, to talk about what it means to be South Asian, why Stanford is special, and how we can build community even in these challenging times.
Enjoy all our podcasts on the CSA website, as well as on SoundCloud.
Quarantine Reflections from Abroad by Muskan Shafat
Stanford Junior Muskan Shafat says reading the poetry of her ancestors helps her through these challenging times.
Read more here.
Please click here to learn about how you can submit a blog to be featured.
APARC Announces Diversity Grant to Support Underrepresented Minority Students Interested in Contemporary Asia
To encourage Stanford students from underrepresented minorities to engage in study and research of topics related to contemporary Asia, the Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center is offering a new Diversity Grant opportunity. Application reviews begin on September 1, 2020.
Please contact APARC directly with any questions in regards to this opportunity.
Read more about the grant here.
6th South Asia Economic Policy Network Conference: Call for Papers: Informality and COVID-19 in South Asia
South Asia has the highest share of the informal employment among all developing regions in the world. More than 80 percent of total employment in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan is informal. These workers are excluded from labor laws and social protection schemes that apply to organized labor. Despite rapid overall growth the informal sector remains stubbornly large in South Asia.
The COVID-19 crisis has put a spotlight on the precarious situation of informal workers. Informal firms and workers are particularly vulnerable to shocks as they tend to have less cash on hand and more limited access to credit. Those in the informal sector are more likely to lose their jobs and face extreme poverty and food insecurity as the disease continues to intensify across South Asia.
Read more here.
|Recording now available: Join us for a conversation between gender non-conforming writers Alok Vaid-Menon and Vqueeram Aditya Sahai about trans politics, solidarity across borders, nationalism, and more.
Alok Vaid-Menon is a gender non-conforming writer and performance artist based in New York City. They are the author of Femme in Public (2017) and Beyond the Gender Binary (2020).
Vqueeram Aditya Sahai is a gender non-conforming writer and independent academic based in Delhi.
View the recording here. SUNET ID required for access.
Humanities at Home
What has been on the minds of Stanford professors as they navigate this turbulent and anxious time? Where do they find comfort and solace, challenge and struggle, beauty and grace?
While many aspects of campus life are now mediated through a computer screen, the extended time apart has offered us a rare chance to hear from faculty informally, in their own homes. The Stanford Public Humanities asked professors to share a kernel of thought with the broader community, to offer a fleeting moment of contemplation amid the chaos.
From their kitchen tables and their living rooms, faculty in the School of Humanities and Sciences translate poems, compose music, share childhood memories, read meaningful texts, examine visual artworks, and more. Whether meditating on the past or grappling with the present, they each invite us to reflect on the human condition in a different way.
Click here to view the first collection in the series, including a reading by our Faculty Director Professor Jisha Menon.
Call for Papers: The Indo-Persian Musical Confluence
A program of online events held by the University of California, Los Angeles, Department of Ethnomusicology, Summer 2020 – Winter 2021
Sponsors for this program so far include the Mohindar Brar Sambhi Chair of Indian Music, the Department of Ethnomusicology, the Eleanor and Jahangir Amuzegar Chair of Iranian Studies and the Program of Iranian Studies, the Center for Near Eastern Studies (CNES), and the Center for India and South Asia (CISA), UCLA.
Description:
The sitar and setar are the foremost classical instruments of India and Iran. They are seen by most people as being distinct instruments from different countries and traditions. However, they share a common ancestry, and their name is in fact the same word (Persian, سهتار). It was transliterated into English in slightly different ways during colonial times. As we scratch just beneath the deceptive surface of Indian and Iranian music, we find the rich confluence that is the Indo-Persian world, a realm of connected histories and creativity, and a space to imagine new ones.
Deadline to apply August 31, 2020.
For more information please click here.
2020 AIIS FELLOWSHIP COMPETITION APPLICATION DEADLINE EXTENDED TO NOVEMBER 15, 2020
The American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS) invites applications from scholars from all disciplines who wish to conduct their research in India. Junior fellowships are given to doctoral candidates at universities in the U.S. to conduct research for their dissertations in India for up to eleven months. Senior long-term (six to nine months) and short-term (four months or less) fellowships are available for scholars who hold the Ph.D. degree.
Scholarly/Professional development fellowships are available to scholars and professionals who have not previously worked in India. Creative and Performing Arts fellowships are available to practitioners of the arts of India. Eligible applicants include 1) U.S. citizens; and 2) citizens of other countries who are students or faculty members at U.S. colleges and universities (this rule does not apply to U.S. citizens).
Applications can be downloaded from the web site www.indiastudies.org. For more information please contact the American Institute of Indian Studies (773) 702-8638. Email: aiis@uchicago.edu. Web site: www.indiastudies.org. Application deadline is now November 15, 2020.
